Michelle Rodriguez's Disappointment With The Lost Finale Is All Wrong

Few shows have managed to take control of the cultural zeitgeist in the way that "Lost" did in the mid-2000s. With its massive cast of compelling characters and its mystery box premise, the ABC series cemented itself as appointment TV with its shocking character deaths, insane plot twists, and cliffhangers that had fans anxiously awaiting more episodes.

All the same, throughout the six seasons of theorizing as to what was really going on with the island and its hapless inhabitants, "Lost" alienated some of its fanbase. No episode made this clearer than the series finale, an episode that is still the subject of much debate over a decade after it first aired.

Many thought the ending lacked gravitas and fit too easily into an early fan theory that the characters were dead all along. Now, it looks like we can add a "Lost" cast member to that group. Michelle Rodriguez, who played Ana Lucia Cortez in Season 2 of the series, and in a couple of cameos later on, let slip in an interview with WIRED that she wasn't a fan of the ending. "I was a little disappointed they went the bible route," Rodriguez said. "I was expecting them to go maybe a little more sci-fi, black hole, Rosen bridge vibes. But they kind of went Bible with it. But it's okay, it was still fun."

While Rodriguez wasn't as harsh as some viewers, her criticisms showed that, like a lot of viewers, she may have missed the point of the finale.