TLOU Creators Know One Thing For Certain About Season 2: There Will Be Blood

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 9.

The final episode of "The Last of Us" Season 1 certainly captures the essence of the final mission from the game on which it is based. Titled "Look for the Light," the finale of the popular show follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they finally reach their destination, but a grim truth soon causes Joel to experience a change of heart. This new motivation sees Joel lay absolute waste to the Firefly base, and he leaves a trail of dead in his wake as he rescues Ellie. The reason for this massacre is that in order to create a vaccine against cordyceps, scientists will have to kill Ellie and extract pieces of her brain.

For those that have played the first game, this is an almost perfect mirror of digital events, and while appearing on the official "The Last of Us" podcast hosted by Troy Baker, series creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin were asked what's in store for the television series moving forward. Druckmann replied first by saying that they will repeat the same process that made the show successful and added, "We will look at what made that story special and what is the soul of that story. And that needs to remain intact. And then, the moment-to-moment beats and characters, they might stay the same, they might change. We will do what needs to happen to that story as it transfers from one medium to another."