Kaitlin Olson Chats Likable Co-Stars And Laughs In Champions And It's Always Sunny - Exclusive Interview

I'm a big fan of your work in "It's Always Sunny," "Hacks," and here. I found out that we both went to the University of Oregon!

No. Go, Ducks!

Go, Ducks! Does this make us kind of twins?

We're Pacific Northwest twins. This interview's going to be A+.

You're great playing broken or narcissistic characters — hilarious — but Alex is such a different type of character than all that: emotionally authentic, nuanced. What stands out for you about playing the character?

I loved her. I was very excited that this character was different from anything I've done on camera in the last decade. I loved how strong but also vulnerable she was, and I love how deeply she cares for her brother. That was a big selling point for me.

Because she spends so much time with her brother, you worked so much with Kevin Iannucci in the film, and he was wonderful in it. What was it like working together?



It was great. When I met Kevin and we got to know each other, we legitimately started feeling a very big sister-little brother relationship. He's so fantastic and so loving, and he's got such a big heart. I love his work ethic. He would memorize so much dialogue, and then he would be able to change it when we would make changes to the script.

There was a scene in our mother's house. We were running up toward the end of the day, and we had to start moving quickly. It was late at night, and I remember Bobby kept changing things and throwing 'em at us, throwing 'em at us. It was a lot, and it was happening so fast that Kevin was like, "Wait, we just did it. I was supposed to stand here."

I was like, "Yeah, I know. You did a great job, but now you're going to stand over here." He rolled with it and pivoted and made so many quick changes. His work ethic was astounding, and he's such a love. We FaceTime at Christmas; I think we'll always be friends.