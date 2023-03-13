Was The Giraffe In The Last Of Us CGI?

Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us"

The first season of "The Last of Us" has officially wrapped. And it's safe to assume fans of HBO's post-apocalyptic hit are gonna need a little time to unpack both the finale, and the season on the whole. Most of those fans are, of course, also admirers of the groundbreaking video game that inspired the series. While that particular sect of viewers continue to have fierce opinions on any and every change made for the adaptation, they generally have nothing but praise for how closely the series has skewed to the original game's narrative.

In fact, the series goes to painstaking lengths to recreate some of the game's most memorable moments almost beat for beat as Season 1 unfolds. That includes one scene in the season finale that finds Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) enjoying a brief respite from the relentless chaos and carnage around them. The moment comes as they gaze upon a crumbling Salt Lake City skyline, only to come face to face with a free-roaming giraffe.

It's a powerful scene to be certain, with Ramsay calling it, "So precious it's almost sad," during HBO's "Inside the Episode" recap. Nonetheless, many viewers had serious questions as to whether the giraffe itself was real, or a CGI creation. According to the series' social media team, the giraffe is indeed real, and some "The Last of Us" fans are blown away by the fact.