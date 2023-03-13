Was That A Real Newborn Baby In The Last Of Us Finale?

There's a lot to unpack in the Season 1 finale of "The Last of Us," but few of the episode's many narrative threads are more tragic and engaging than the origin of Bella Ramsey's Ellie. Some crucial flashback sequences explain how the teenager was born, what happened to her birth mother, and how she came into the care of Merle Dandridge's Marlene. It's absolutely gut-wrenching stuff, but some viewers may have been more preoccupied with how genuinely young the baby actor for Ellie in these sequences looks. In fact, some are wondering whether the show's production team actually got a newborn baby to appear for the episode.

As it turns out, the answer to that question is not only a definitive "yes," but "The Last of Us" actually employed two newborns who were just 12 days old. In an episode of HBO Max's official "The Last of Us" podcast, the show's team confirmed this fact. "We had these two babies that were fraternal twins," series co-creator Craig Mazin said. "One was a girl, one was a boy." The showrunner and cast member Ashley Johnson went on to joke that the girl was better at acting than the boy, with Mazin adding: "One day, the boy will listen to this and be very bitter."