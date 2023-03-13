One The Last Of Us Episode 1 Moment Hints At Ellie And Marlene's True Relationship

Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 9 — "Look for the Light"

Not everyone makes it out of the ending of "The Last of Us" Season 1 alive. Such is certainly true of the Fireflies, as Joel makes the controversial decision to turn against the group in favor of saving Ellie. Merle Dandridge's Marlene is just one of the many casualties resulting from the heel turn, but before she goes, the audience gets to learn quite a bit more about her past and her relationship to Ellie. In fact, Marlene's final bout massively recontextualizes a throwaway line from "The Last of Us" Episode 1 into a major hint about the pair's true history.

At one point in the show's first episode, Marlene speaks to Ellie, only for the teenager to sardonically reply: "What are you, my mom or something?" That's exactly the sort of dismissive line one might expect an angsty kid to say, but the moment holds more weight once fans learn about how extensive a role Marlene actually has played in raising Ellie. As it happens, several members of the show's cast and crew confirmed the true significance of the line in a post-premiere episode of HBO Max's official "The Last of Us" podcast.