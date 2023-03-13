Not Only Did The Oscars 2023 Address The Slap, But They Also Brought Up The Spit

Back in 2022, the press tour surrounding the surreal, feminist drama "Don't Worry Darling" snagged the attention of gossip hounds worldwide. There was awkwardness at the Venice film festival and rumors of tension between "Don't Worry Darling" lead Florence Pugh and the film's director, Olivia Wilde (which later proved to be untrue). And in the middle of all of it, a drop of spit seemed to fall from Harry Styles' mouth onto a horrified-looking Chris Pine at the film's premiere when the former passed by the latter to settle into his seat.

Much ink has been spilled as to what really went down in that moment, and many different opinions have been expressed. While Styles has never weighed in as to what exactly occurred, Chris Pine recently recalled the infamous spit for Esquire Magazine. For those wondering, Pine continues to maintain that he was not spat on during the events of that fateful day. "Harry did not spit on me. Harry's a very, very kind guy," he said to the magazine.

Kind though Styles may be, it's still a moment that stands out in the minds of movie fans everywhere — and, apparently, in the mind of Jimmy Kimmel himself.