Twitter Is Furious Over Angela Bassett's Loss At The 2023 Oscars

The tricky thing about every awards ceremony is that there will be one winner and at least four losers among any crop of nominees.

That doesn't mean that each nominee isn't equally deserving. It just means that ties are rare (though not unheard of) in the awards world. So, when a very talented person with a driven fanbase loses out against another nominee, havoc can ensue as viewers clash and audience members grapple over who gave the more deserving performance.

Angela Bassett has turned in dozens of worthy performances, so perhaps it's unsurprising that fans are furious the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences selected Jamie Lee Curtis' performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" over Bassett's part in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." How mad are those watching at home? To quote @BarbzLijah, "All Jamie was doing is sitting behind a desk. Angela put on a real performance. She was robbed." And they're just one of the many audience members who weren't feeling Jamie Lee Curtis' win.