Lady Gaga Won't Perform Her Top Gun: Maverick Hit At The Oscars (For A Good Reason)

According to Variety, Lady Gaga will not perform "Hold My Hand" live at the Oscars this forthcoming Sunday, which was written and recorded for "Top Gun: Maverick." The reason for this is actually quite simple: she is currently busy filming "Joker: Folie à Deux," the follow-up to the highly popular 2019 comic book film "Joker." Per the report, Oscars producer Glen Weiss confirmed that Lady Gaga would, in fact, not be performing.

"We invited all five nominees," Weiss said. "We have a great relationship with Lady Gaga and her camp. She is in the middle of shooting a movie right now. Here, we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie after a bunch of back and forth...It didn't feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we're used to with her and that she is used to. So, she is not going to perform on the show."

While it's rare for a nominated song not to be performed live at the Oscars, this reasoning makes sense. Many fans are already aware that Lady Gaga is currently hard at work on the "Joker" sequel. In February, the pop singer revealed an image of herself in "Joker: Folie à Deux" opposite returning star Joaquin Phoenix. So as far as reasons go, it's a pretty good one. Still, it's hard not to be disappointed that such a massively popular musician won't be performing at such an important show for film.