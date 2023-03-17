Attack On Titan Forced Us To Fall In Love With A Villain, And Other Anime Should Take Notes

Since the brutal death of Eren's mother in the very first episode, "Attack on Titan" has been known for its shocking plot twists. However, nothing could prepare fans for where the show would take Eren Jaeger (Yuki Kaji/Bryce Papenbrook) in Season 4 of the series. Having snuck into the enemy territory of Marley and disguised himself as a veteran by mutilating his own body, Eren revealed his true plans to Reiner (Yoshimasa Hosoya/Robert McCollum) with a coldness we'd never seen in him before.

Naturally, the time jump that occurs between Season 3 and Season 4 of "Attack on Titan" does a lot of the heavy lifting with this development, as it offers plenty of opportunities for flashbacks that can help to show the nuance of Eren's changes over time. Still, even taking that into consideration, fans of the series would no doubt agree that a heel turn like Eren's has never been better accomplished in any other anime than it was here.

There's a reason "Attack on Titan" soared to the top of global viewership charts in Season 4, and it's because fans couldn't tear themselves away from watching Eren's dark transformation from hero, to anti-hero ... and finally, to full-on villain. So how did the series pull off this trick? Well, as always with "Attack on Titan," it was by planting the seeds early on. And looking back, the show's brilliant subversion of tropes is something that other shonen narratives should take a long, hard look at.