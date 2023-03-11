Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves First Reviews Praise The Film's Mix Of Heart, Action, And Comedy

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" looks to be the next big crowd-pleasing hit from Paramount Pictures.

Heads were scratched when it was announced that "Dungeons & Dragons" would be returning to the big screen. The curiosity factor began to bubble when "Game Night" helmers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley were brought on board to bring the table-top RPG to life. With an A-list cast comprising of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, and more, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" went from looking like a soulless cash grab meant to capitalize on an IP to a genuinely exciting, fantasy heist flick.

And if first reviews are anything to go by, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is an absolute knockout that's a throwback to old-school fantasy flicks. The film made its world premiere at SXSW film festival, where it received raucous applause from those in attendance. In a positive review for /Film, Jacob Hall favorably compared the fantasy action-comedy flick to 80s classic "The Princess Bride," praising it for its heart and spectacle-heavy action. @ErikDavis went ahead and called the Paramount pic "one of the most entertaining fantasy films [they've] seen in awhile," pointing out the film's humor and creature designs.

Early reactions are largely positive, which most of the conversation focusing on how the film manages to expertly blend heart, action, and comedy into one exciting large-scale blockbuster.