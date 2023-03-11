Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves First Reviews Praise The Film's Mix Of Heart, Action, And Comedy
"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" looks to be the next big crowd-pleasing hit from Paramount Pictures.
Heads were scratched when it was announced that "Dungeons & Dragons" would be returning to the big screen. The curiosity factor began to bubble when "Game Night" helmers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley were brought on board to bring the table-top RPG to life. With an A-list cast comprising of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, and more, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" went from looking like a soulless cash grab meant to capitalize on an IP to a genuinely exciting, fantasy heist flick.
And if first reviews are anything to go by, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is an absolute knockout that's a throwback to old-school fantasy flicks. The film made its world premiere at SXSW film festival, where it received raucous applause from those in attendance. In a positive review for /Film, Jacob Hall favorably compared the fantasy action-comedy flick to 80s classic "The Princess Bride," praising it for its heart and spectacle-heavy action. @ErikDavis went ahead and called the Paramount pic "one of the most entertaining fantasy films [they've] seen in awhile," pointing out the film's humor and creature designs.
Early reactions are largely positive, which most of the conversation focusing on how the film manages to expertly blend heart, action, and comedy into one exciting large-scale blockbuster.
Newcomers to the franchise will fall in love with Honor Among Thieves
Never played a "Dungeons & Dragon" campaign? @nikonamerica says newcomers don't have anything to worry about, calling the Chris Pine-led film a "tried and true fantasy epic that is as accessible to newbies (me) as it is gratifying for the fans." Variety's Owen Gleiberman favourably described "Honor Among Thieves" as a cocktail that mixes ideas and themes from "The Lord of the Rings," "Star Wars," "National Treasure," and "The Princess Bride," pretty much solidifying how much of a crowd pleaser the flick should be.
The Paramount pic currently boasts a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes thanks to seven reviews. That number should change as more voices trickle in but it's hard to imagine it dropping too far down, especially as it continues to receive unanimous acclaim from SXSW viewers. Critics aren't the only ones in love with the "Dungeons & Dragons" adaptation. "Minions" screenwriter Brian Lynch gushed about the flick on Twitter. "One of my favorite movies in a long time," he wrote. "Funny, exciting, and had its own distinct, awesome personality."
With such positive early reviews, "Dungeons & Dragons" could emerge as another financial juggernaut for Paramount. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Paramount has brought their A-game, releasing "Top Gun: Maverick," "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," "Smile," and the recently released "Scream VI." With "Dungeons and Dragons," Paramount could find itself with another $100+ million domestic grosser. The studio was already with the Goldstein-Daley effort as early as January 2023, commissioning a eight-episode series for Paramount+ that expands on the universe set forth by the film, per Deadline.
"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" hits cinemas on March 31 2023.