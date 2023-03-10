NCIS: Los Angeles Will Say A Proper Goodbye With A Farewell Special

After 14 years on the air, "NCIS: Los Angeles" is indeed coming to an end. The news broke in January 2023 that the show's 14th season would be it's last, and CBS intends to make good on that claim. Although, that's not to say that it's not going to send off the long-running police procedural in a big way. To wrap up the farewell season of "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS has a primetime special lined up that's sure to have fans everywhere eagerly tuning in.

As reported by Variety on March 10, 2023, "A Salute to 'NCIS: Los Angeles'" is on its way to the small screen. Season 14 will have a two-part finale, with the first half airing on May 14 at 10 p.m. ET and the second arriving on May 21 at 9 p.m. ET. The special — hosted by "Entertainment Tonight" co-host Kevin Frazier – will air after the second episode at 10 p.m. ET, but if you can't catch it as it premieres, no worries. It will also head to the Paramount+ streaming service.

So, what can we expect from "A Salute to 'NCIS: Los Angeles'"? While we don't have specifics, we do have a general idea of what it will entail.