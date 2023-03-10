Daredevil: Born Again Lands A Showtime Director For Episode 1

The new Marvel series "Daredevil: Born Again" is heading to Disney+ in 2024, and that means cast and crew announcements are steadily surfacing. The news of Jon Bernthal's reported return to his role as The Punisher is now followed by the addition of film and television director Michael Cuesta to helm the first episode, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Cuesta is the creative force behind such movies as "L.I.E.," "Kill the Messenger," and "American Assassin." But his most well-known credits include his work on the TV shows "Six Feet Under," "True Blood," "Billions," and "Dopesick." He has done most of his television work for Showtime, but thanks to his versatile filmmaking style, it'll be exciting to see what approach he will bring to Episode 1 of this new Marvel Cinematic Universe "Daredevil" story. If his direction of several acclaimed pilots is anything to go by, the premiere should be a memorable one.