Scream 6's Jenna Ortega Would Climb Into A Fridge To Get Into Character

There's really no limit to what Method actors will do in order to fully inhabit their characters on screen. Jenna Ortega, most lately of "Scream 6," might not have the reputation for Method acting that Robert De Niro or Christian Bale have, but in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight she revealed that she can take an intense step or two of her own to help her get into the mindset necessary to portray a character being menaced by Ghostface.

When asked about her penchant for goofy antics in between takes on "Scream 6" that sometimes make it into videos posted online, Ortega and co-star Melissa Barrera revealed that when Ortega was seen emerging from a refrigerator for one such video, there was a greater method behind the madness than the interviewer seemed to assume at first.

As it turns out, Ortega's time in the fridge (and also doing other things like balancing tortillas on her head) weren't just fun and games, but a kind of psychological exercise allowing her to get into character.