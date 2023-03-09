Netflix Edits Chris Rock's Live Concussion Joke Flub

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, a cavalcade of emotions overcame both the theater and viewing audience. So it was only natural that Rock would make Will and Jada Pinkett Smith part of his joke lineup in his Netflix stand-up comedy special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage." The very first live event to air across the world on the streamer, the comedian's performance showed the difficulties of performing live in front of millions.

Near the end of the special, Rock delivered a series of jokes about both Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, which included a flub where he misnamed the actor's 2015 movie "Concussion" as 'Emancipation." Rock smoothly explained his misfire, but even with that in mind, the streaming service has decided to edit the bit out of the on-demand version of the live program, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Although it would make sense to remove the mistake through editing, the exact reasons for the omission are not yet known.