Netflix Edits Chris Rock's Live Concussion Joke Flub
When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, a cavalcade of emotions overcame both the theater and viewing audience. So it was only natural that Rock would make Will and Jada Pinkett Smith part of his joke lineup in his Netflix stand-up comedy special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage." The very first live event to air across the world on the streamer, the comedian's performance showed the difficulties of performing live in front of millions.
Near the end of the special, Rock delivered a series of jokes about both Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, which included a flub where he misnamed the actor's 2015 movie "Concussion" as 'Emancipation." Rock smoothly explained his misfire, but even with that in mind, the streaming service has decided to edit the bit out of the on-demand version of the live program, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Although it would make sense to remove the mistake through editing, the exact reasons for the omission are not yet known.
Netflix has not explained why the flub was removed
In addition to making fun of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Chris Rock addressed Will Smith's slapping of him at length during his stand-up, even if it took him over an hour to even bring the event up. The Hollywood Reporter added how after mixing up the title of "Concussion," the comic moved on and added how Jada Pinkett Smith had actually started the animosity between Rock and Smith.
She allegedly did this by telling the comedian not to host the 2016 Academy Awards since Will Smith was not nominated for the film; purportedly, this request never sat well with Chris Rock. It is not clear if Netflix removed the joke misfire because it would be an easy fix with editing or if the removal was due to some of Rock's quips about the married film stars.
The publication also highlighted how "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" had failed to land in the streaming service's worldwide rankings, even though it came in at 7th place in the U.S. Top 10 rankings.