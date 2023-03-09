The Creed Franchise Is Reportedly Set To Expand With New Projects At Amazon Prime Video

Directly on the heels of the record-breaking release of "Creed III," Deadline reports that Michael B. Jordan, MGM, and Amazon are teaming up to create a "Creed" cinematic universe. According to the publication's sources, Jordan has been engaging in high-level meetings about the future of the "Creed" franchise, with the box office returns from his directorial debut sparking even more excitement among executives about its potential.

Though nothing is yet set in stone, Deadline's sources did provide prospective project concepts that check out with the direction of Jordan's "Creed III." Unsurprisingly, Jordan and co. are reportedly interested in a spin-off series that would follow Amara Creed (Mila Davis-Kent), Adonis' daughter, who showed a keen interest in the sport of boxing throughout the latest film.

In addition to this, they relay talks about an anime "Rocky" spin-off. Bizarre as it may be to imagine the Italian Stallion in a shounen tournament arc, Jordan has openly cited anime as a key influence on his vision for "Creed III." Whether or not these specific spin-offs come to fruition, the "Rocky" IP has seemed destined to evolve this way for some time.