Scream's Postmodern Edge Has Gone Dull & The Franchise Needs Some Cutting New Critiques

Contains spoilers for "Scream 6"

The influence of 1996's "Scream" can't be overstated. It wasn't the first time meta-humor had been used in a horror film. It wasn't even the first time meta-humor was used in a horror film directed by Wes Craven, who experimented with the idea a couple of years earlier in "Wes Craven's New Nightmare." However, it's safe to say "Scream" perfected the formula. It was a horror movie commenting on the tropes and themes present in modern horror movies, specifically slashers. The characters were as obsessed with scary movies as the audience watching the film, allowing the movie to subvert both the characters' expectations and our own.

However, postmodernism and the horror genre have changed dramatically since 1996. Horror has gone through numerous crazes and trends, from torture porn to found footage to experimental A24-style. As a result, the most recent "Scream" movies feel more like relics of a bygone era, with the commentary on the genre feeling out of place — especially seeing how slashers aren't a prominent genre anymore outside of large franchises, like "Scream" and "Halloween." Even an original slasher, like 2022's "X," is set in the 1970s, giving it a throwback feel.

That's not to say 2022's "Scream" or the more recent "Scream 6" are bad; on the contrary, they're both solid installments of the franchise that simultaneously introduce compelling new characters while paying homage to what's come before. But the meta-commentary on horror movies feels out of place in this day and age, and for the franchise to continue in bold new directions, it needs a change-up.