The Mandalorian: Pedro Pascal Knows Grogu 'Stole His Big Scene' At The End Of S2
The Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian" was momentous for several reasons, not the least of which the appearance of Luke Skywalker (a de-aged Mark Hamill) to take Grogu — aka Baby Yoda — from the Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) so the Force-gifted being could be trained properly in the Jedi arts. Since the scene required Din — aka Mando — to remove his helmet, it marked a rare occasion on the series for Pascal's face to be seen. As the actor discovered, however, it's tough to get any attention when the little green one is in the shot.
As soon as the series debuted with the launch of Disney+ in 2019, "The Mandalorian" quickly became one of the most popular shows on all streamers in its first season. Naturally, the story of a character akin to "Star Wars" cult favorite Boba Fett was enough to get fans to tune in, but a pleasant surprise wrapped up the first episode when one of Mando's bounties turned out to be a 50-year-old Yoda-like creature — whose name was eventually revealed on Season 2 by Jedi ally Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) to be Grogu. Reluctantly turning in The Child (as Grogu is known early on) to collect his bounty, Mando has a change of heart, rescuing him and developing a parental bond with the creature.
Since it was inevitable that Mando and Grogu would have to part ways at some point, a heartbreaking scene for Pascal was waiting in the wings. Little did the actor realize all the emotionally resonant performance skills he could muster for the scene were still no match for the power of Grogu.
Pedro Pascal to Grogu: 'Let me have the scene, bro'
The first two seasons of "The Mandalorian," of course, find Mando and Grogu on the run from the likes Imperial leader Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who wants to use the creature for sinister purchases. The adventures only strengthen the duo's bond, so when it comes time for Mando to give up his "child" to Luke Skywalker, some heavy emotions are involved. As Pedro Pascal discovered, however, his biggest scene on "The Mandalorian" to date found him playing second fiddle to Baby Yoda.
Pascal explained on an episode of "Hot Ones" that Grogu is brought to life via two technicians who electronically manipulate the sophisticated puppet, making Grogu "a very cooperative and fulfilling scene partner." The actor called the process "pretty crazy," considering the effect the Grogu had on him. "[There are scenes] like having to say goodbye to him in Season 2 and getting praise, [like], 'Oh, my gosh, you know you have such subtle emotion and you're dealing with a puppet,'" Pascal said. "I'm like, 'This puppet is making me cry."
Mimicking Grogu's moves and sounds, Pascal added with a laugh, "I'm like, 'Damn! Chill, you're stealing it. It's like the one time I have my helmet off. Let me have the scene, bro.'" Thankfully, Mando and Grogu are reunited in an episode on the "Star Wars" spinoff series "The Book of Boba Fett." In Season 3 of "The Mandalorian," Mando has to atone for removing his helmet in the Season 2 finale and breaking the rules of a sacred Mandalorian creed. It's sure to lead to more dramatic moments, though it remains to be seen if Pascal will ever truly escape the adorable shadow of that little green puppet.