The Mandalorian: Pedro Pascal Knows Grogu 'Stole His Big Scene' At The End Of S2

The Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian" was momentous for several reasons, not the least of which the appearance of Luke Skywalker (a de-aged Mark Hamill) to take Grogu — aka Baby Yoda — from the Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) so the Force-gifted being could be trained properly in the Jedi arts. Since the scene required Din — aka Mando — to remove his helmet, it marked a rare occasion on the series for Pascal's face to be seen. As the actor discovered, however, it's tough to get any attention when the little green one is in the shot.

As soon as the series debuted with the launch of Disney+ in 2019, "The Mandalorian" quickly became one of the most popular shows on all streamers in its first season. Naturally, the story of a character akin to "Star Wars" cult favorite Boba Fett was enough to get fans to tune in, but a pleasant surprise wrapped up the first episode when one of Mando's bounties turned out to be a 50-year-old Yoda-like creature — whose name was eventually revealed on Season 2 by Jedi ally Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) to be Grogu. Reluctantly turning in The Child (as Grogu is known early on) to collect his bounty, Mando has a change of heart, rescuing him and developing a parental bond with the creature.

Since it was inevitable that Mando and Grogu would have to part ways at some point, a heartbreaking scene for Pascal was waiting in the wings. Little did the actor realize all the emotionally resonant performance skills he could muster for the scene were still no match for the power of Grogu.