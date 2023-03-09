Penn Badgley Enjoys Filming His Scenes With Victoria Pedretti The Most On You

Penn Badgley and his fellow podcast hosts recently released a bonus episode of "Podcrushed," breaking down all of "You" Season 4 Part 2, which hit Netflix this week. During the interview, the actor revealed that Victoria Pedretti, who played Love, is his favorite person to work with on the show.

Badgley began by saying, "What Victoria does and has as a person, as a creative person, as an actor, she's exceedingly committed, and her character is also designed in a way that she's an equal." He explained how Pedretti brought out the most in Joe, saying, "I was able to do more in scenes with Love. I think because when he's angry with her, the real him is coming through. There's no veil there. So, as an actor, I actually think the way I'm able to play Joe when he's in a scene with Love is by design different. And then Victoria's commitment and talent on top of that, to that role, just unlocks it."

"You" usually utilizes Joe's inner monologue, as he hides information from other characters, but he can't do that with Love because she fundamentally understands him. When describing those scenes, Badgley said, "I'm actually thinking less. I'm doing more. So I've always enjoyed scenes with her the most because they do give me the most to do."

Badgley clearly has a lot of admiration for Pedretti, and thankfully the feelings seem to be mutual. When the actress joined "Podcrushed," she credited Badgley for inspiring her performance as Love. She told the hosts that she wanted to match the actor's energy when she joined "You," praising him for making a character that is "insane and yet sympathetic."