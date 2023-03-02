You Season 4 Is Fatally Wounded By The Loss Of Love, And A Cameo Band-Aid Isn't Going To Fix It

The fourth season of "You" has been burning up the streaming charts on Netflix for a few weeks now. And if the astounding popularity of the serial killer-stalker saga has taught us anything, it's that the one thing viewers have been clamoring for in the era of prestige TV is a dash of sexed-up soapy trash.

Said trash has, of course, been elevated to pulpy art by way of A-list production values, and a captivating lead performance from star Penn Badgley, who brings an uneasy air of humanity to the murderous love addict at the heart of the story. Badgley's work as the charming — and coolly calculating obsessive — Joe Goldberg is a big reason the streaming masses continue to tune in to a show as genuinely dark as "You." That continues to be the case halfway through a fourth season which fronts a steadily rising body count despite the fact that Joe is mostly not the one doing the killing.

Though "You" continues to deliver as many scary moments, thrills, chills, and no-frills narrative kink as the past two seasons, even die-hard fans can agree the recent run of episodes are lacking in dramatic impact. To be honest, "You" feels like it's fully bled out these days. And that's in no small part due to the mortal loss of Love — Love Quinn, that is.