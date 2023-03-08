Archeology Is (Hilariously) Dangerous In The Trailer For Comedy Central's New Series Digman!

The trailer for "Digman!" starts with Rip Digman providing a voiceover montage where he states, "The glory. The fame. I yearn for it still," followed by images of an archeological excavation site within a mountain range. Digman continues by sharing, "But as we all know, legends are rarely real," before he and his partners run out of an exploding volcano with an artifact. The clip then cuts to Rip years later, laying in his bed listening to a newscast that describes how he was fired from the Smithsonian Institute and ponders what he is doing with his life now.

A slowed-down rendition of "All-Star" by Smash Mouth starts playing over the promo as viewers are introduced to Digman's assistants and co-excavators who try to get him back into the field with clumsy results. The dark humor is on full display as the trailer showcases how Samberg's character goes about getting back into the groove of what made him a celebrity scientist in the first place.

The comedy is sometimes vulgar, which should appeal to audiences that enjoy adult-oriented animation. Viewers can check out where "Digman!" will fit into this pantheon of shows when it premieres on Comedy Central on March 22 at 10:30 PM ET. It will also be available to stream on Paramount Plus.