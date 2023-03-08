Jenna Ortega Performs The Wednesday Dance One Final Time In Her SNL Promo

Since its premiere on Netflix in the fall of 2022, "Wednesday" has become one of the streamer's most-watched series ever thanks to its unique brand of humor. The show is filled with a wickedly interesting cast of characters, but Jenna Ortega's performance in the title role is certainly an attribute when it comes to the program's binge-watching factor. Whether she is being characteristically cold and emotionless or pointing out the superficiality of her schoolmates, Ortega's Wednesday Addams is a beguiling personification of morbid comedy.

One of her catchiest trends and best moments in the series is undoubtedly her dance scene set to "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps that occurs in Season 1, Episode 4 titled "Woe What a Night." The number is funny, engaging, and a little bit cringe, but undeniably macabre thanks to the actor's delivery in unison with the song.

Although the choreographed movement was catchy and unique, some people took her to task for filming the scene with COVID symptoms, but it remains a standout scene in the first season. Ortega has even agreed to perform the number one final time in her hilarious "Saturday Night Live" promotional clip.