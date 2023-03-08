The Room Is Being Remade For Charity With Bob Odenkirk Taking On Tommy Wiseau's Role

In the final moments of "Citizen Kane," Orson Welles gently murmurs "rosebud," paying homage to the illusory nature of memory while crafting one of the finest film endings of all time. Dubbed "the 'Citizen Kane' of bad movies," Tommy Wiseau's "The Room" contains its own treasure trove of lines worthy of critical dissection. Consider "Hi doggy," in which our hero plumbs the illusory nature of saying hi to a doggy.

Fine, "The Room" may not quite be a scholarly pursuit, but it is a subject of endless fascination for scores of midnight movie-goers. Made on a $6 million budget — the origins of which are unknown — the 2003 film dares to ask, what if an auteur didn't know how to direct a movie, run a shoot, or write a coherent script? The result is "The Room," a movie in which the line between genuine affection and a mockable punchline has grown increasingly thin.

James Franco's "The Disaster Artist" sparked renewed interest in "The Room," and Odenkirk appeared as Wiseau's acting instructor in the film. Now, Odenkirk is working on his spin on the cult classic.