Tommy Wiseau Only Approved Of 99.9% Of The Disaster Artist According To Dave Franco

"The Disaster Artist" broke onto the scene in 2017, adapting Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero's book of the same name. The movie tells the story of Wiseau and Sestero, two aspiring actors, as they make the legendarily bad movie "The Room." James Franco directed and starred as Wiseau in the project. It also featured his brother, Dave Franco, as Sestero, and long-time friend Seth Rogen played script supervisor Sandy Schklair.

In typical biopic fashion, critics and fans absolutely loved "The Disaster Artist," ensuring studios' commitment to the genre for years to come. The film scored a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and earned its fair share of awards and nominations, including a Golden Globe win for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for James Franco.

However, none of the awards and recognition matter if "The Disaster Artist" doesn't live up to its source material. Franco proved his love for the book, even remaking the infamous billboard scene from "The Room." Thankfully for Franco, Wiseau was a prominent figure in the movie's development, even appearing in a post-credits scene. The filmmaker also loved that the movie marked the first time both Franco brothers collaborated, saying Dave's casting was a good choice (via /Film). However, he did initially want Johnny Depp in the lead role as himself.

During the premiere of "The Disaster Artist" at SXSW in 2017, Wiseau was in attendance to see the film for the first time. While the actor and filmmaker loved what he saw, he couldn't help but have one minor criticism of the movie centered around his life.