Tommy Wiseau Only Approved Of 99.9% Of The Disaster Artist According To Dave Franco
"The Disaster Artist" broke onto the scene in 2017, adapting Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero's book of the same name. The movie tells the story of Wiseau and Sestero, two aspiring actors, as they make the legendarily bad movie "The Room." James Franco directed and starred as Wiseau in the project. It also featured his brother, Dave Franco, as Sestero, and long-time friend Seth Rogen played script supervisor Sandy Schklair.
In typical biopic fashion, critics and fans absolutely loved "The Disaster Artist," ensuring studios' commitment to the genre for years to come. The film scored a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and earned its fair share of awards and nominations, including a Golden Globe win for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for James Franco.
However, none of the awards and recognition matter if "The Disaster Artist" doesn't live up to its source material. Franco proved his love for the book, even remaking the infamous billboard scene from "The Room." Thankfully for Franco, Wiseau was a prominent figure in the movie's development, even appearing in a post-credits scene. The filmmaker also loved that the movie marked the first time both Franco brothers collaborated, saying Dave's casting was a good choice (via /Film). However, he did initially want Johnny Depp in the lead role as himself.
During the premiere of "The Disaster Artist" at SXSW in 2017, Wiseau was in attendance to see the film for the first time. While the actor and filmmaker loved what he saw, he couldn't help but have one minor criticism of the movie centered around his life.
Tommy Wiseau's iconic sunglasses are to blame for his critique of The Disaster Artist
"The Disaster Artist" star Dave Franco recently appeared on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast, detailing what it was like filming the movie and what Tommy Wiseau thought about James Franco's film.
Around the time the brothers were finishing up "The Disaster Artist," they reached out to Wiseau, offering him a chance to see the movie before anyone else, but he chose to wait until SXSW to see it with an audience. Naturally, this worried the Franco brothers, who wanted to ensure he was proud of their final product. At the screening, Franco recalls that Wiseau wore his sunglasses while watching the film, making it impossible for the brothers to notice any reactions. Afterward, Franco said the brothers approached Wiseau backstage, saying, "So it plays great, we go backstage, we're about to go out to do a Q&A, and we go up to Tommy, and we're like, 'What did you think, man?' And he goes, 'I approve ninety-nine point nine percent.' We're like, 'Amazing, what's the point one percent?' And again, you think he's gonna be like, 'Oh, that didn't happen like that,' [but] he goes, 'I think you should look at the lighting in the first half of the movie.' And what we realized was he was wearing sunglasses the whole movie! So yeah, the lighting is gonna look a little off!"
James Franco later told The Hollywood Reporter that Wiseau was adamant about appearing in "The Disaster Artist" opposite his rendition of the filmmaker, refusing to be on screen with any actor other than Franco. After failing to convince him, they filmed the scene with Wiseau and slapped it at the very end, after all of the credits.