Spurned Producer Slaps Lucasfilm With Star Wars Lawsuit

Lucasfilm, the studio responsible for all "Star Wars" content at Disney, is currently facing a lawsuit due to a disagreement with a fired producer. As first reported by Deadline, Karyn McCarthy, a producer who has worked on shows such as "Ballers" and "House of Cards," has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the production company after being let go from "The Acolyte," an upcoming Disney+ "Star Wars" series, after just a few weeks of work. "The Acolyte" is planned to join the recent wave of "Star Wars" streaming content, which includes the upcoming "Ahsoka" series and the currently-airing "Mandalorian" Season 3.

Per the report from Deadline, McCarthy and Lucasfilm made a "broad strokes" agreement for her work on the series. Two weeks later, Lucasfilm allegedly wanted out of the arrangement. McCarthy claims she wasn't given any reasoning as to why they were pulling out of the deal. The producer is now asking for both compensation and credit as an executive producer on the show.