Grogu's Adventure In S3 Episode 2 Has The Mandalorian Fans Feeling Proud
Contains spoilers for "The Mandalorian" Season 3, Episode 2 — "The Mines of Mandalore"
Fans have been obsessed with Grogu ever since they got a glimpse of him in the Season 1 premiere of "The Mandalorian." Whether he's eating the Frog Lady's eggs or choosing to reunite with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) instead of continuing his Jedi training with Luke Skywalker, viewers are fascinated by this small, adorable creature with giant ears. In the second episode of Season 3, he once again shows his loyalty to Din.
In "The Mines of Mandalore," Din sets out with Grogu to fulfill his long-held desire of going to Mandalore, the home planet he's never visited. It's supposed to have an unbreathable atmosphere, but Din soon realizes that's not true, making him question everything he's been told about the planet. He's determined to find the Living Waters and be redeemed for taking off his helmet, so he continues on with Grogu and the R5 astromech droid Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) convinces him to take along.
When Din is attacked and captured by a creature controlling a giant, crab-like android, Grogu follows along close behind, determined to figure out a way to save him. Din weakly tells Grogu to get to Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), and it's Grogu's actions from this point on that have fans feeling proud. Here's what they've been saying.
Grogu proved that he isn't a baby anymore
As Grogu races out of the Mandalore mines and is confronted by an Alamite — a creature much larger than him — he uses the Force to knock it out of his way. Fans were impressed, and they took to social media to say so. "Grogu being confident enough to use the Force just to save his dad, oh what a good little boy!" tweeted @hisbrokenwatch. He speeds along in his pod to their N-1 starfighter and catapults himself inside, pointing to the planet Din showed him on the screen that signifies where Bo-Katan lives. He shuts the hatch just as another flying creature attempts to attack him, and off he goes to get help for Din. "Wow he's so confident now, no longer a helpless lil baby. This is gold," tweeted another fan about the scene.
As Grogu shows Bo-Katan the way to Din, he's obviously very frightened, but she encourages him to continue on to find his Dad. While Bo-Katan saves Din yet again, viewers were most proud that it happened because of Grogu's determination. "Grogu used his skills to save Din, I'm so proud of him," tweeted @NellyBelle3379, while @spoiler4you said, "I feel like a proud parent." These sentiments were shared by @Jungoguy ("I'm so proud of him!") and @captdorkybadass ("You did good, Kid!!"). Once again, Grogu has "Star Wars" fans completely smitten, and it likely won't be for the last time.