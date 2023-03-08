Grogu's Adventure In S3 Episode 2 Has The Mandalorian Fans Feeling Proud

Contains spoilers for "The Mandalorian" Season 3, Episode 2 — "The Mines of Mandalore"

Fans have been obsessed with Grogu ever since they got a glimpse of him in the Season 1 premiere of "The Mandalorian." Whether he's eating the Frog Lady's eggs or choosing to reunite with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) instead of continuing his Jedi training with Luke Skywalker, viewers are fascinated by this small, adorable creature with giant ears. In the second episode of Season 3, he once again shows his loyalty to Din.

In "The Mines of Mandalore," Din sets out with Grogu to fulfill his long-held desire of going to Mandalore, the home planet he's never visited. It's supposed to have an unbreathable atmosphere, but Din soon realizes that's not true, making him question everything he's been told about the planet. He's determined to find the Living Waters and be redeemed for taking off his helmet, so he continues on with Grogu and the R5 astromech droid Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) convinces him to take along.

When Din is attacked and captured by a creature controlling a giant, crab-like android, Grogu follows along close behind, determined to figure out a way to save him. Din weakly tells Grogu to get to Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), and it's Grogu's actions from this point on that have fans feeling proud. Here's what they've been saying.