Yellowjackets Theory: Adam Is Actually Shauna's Baby

So how could Adam be Shauna's baby from all those years ago? Let's suppose that Shauna safely delivers the baby and it returns to civilization with the teenage girls, and then she gives the baby up for adoption. Adam's a pretty common name, but maybe she didn't name the baby Adam, and his adoptive parents changed it before he learned how to speak.

If Adam is Shauna's plane crash baby, that would make him around 25-years-old when he meets her in 2021, which isn't out of the question, especially since he mentions attending art school (which, as it turns out, he lied about). Obviously, if he is Shauna's baby, there's a lot to unpack here, and would leave the character in shambles if she ever realizes she slept with and murdered her own son.

All of this might seem like a bit of a stretch, but this is "Yellowjackets." This series has shown us, time and time again, that almost anything can happen. Girls are going to snack on each other in the woods, there's a mysterious cult operating in 2021, and Taissa's favorite nighttime activity is eating dirt in a fugue state. Weirder things have happened. It's possible that Adam will never even be mentioned again, but that seems unlikely — so it's possible that he's Shauna's son.

At the very least, we know they're not going to eat the baby. So there's that.