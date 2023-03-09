Yellowjackets Theory: Adam Is Actually Shauna's Baby
The first season of "Yellowjackets" set up a ton of mysteries, many of which remain completely unsolved. Is adult Taissa (Tawny Cypress) using a shrine in her basement to advance her political career, and did she behead Biscuit, the family dog? Who kidnapped Natalie (Juliette Lewis) in 2021, and what exactly is their endgame? Is Jackie (Ella Purnell) a time traveler? (That last one is solved, actually — and the answer's no.)
One big question going into Season 2, though, is the fate of Shauna's (Sophie Nélisse) baby. After finding out she's pregnant with Jackie's boyfriend's child, Shauna is given yet another challenge on top of the fact that she and her Yellowjackets teammates are stranded in the remote woods with no help in sight. Since we later learn that the girls are stuck in the wilderness for well over a year, we know Shauna's got a tough road ahead, and as of now, there's no word on whether that baby is going to make it back to civilization with the surviving players. There's another mystery, though, that could very well tie into what happens to Shauna's baby ... which is that the baby grows up to be Adam Martin (Peter Gadiot), adding a ton of complications to that mysterious character.
Who is Adam, anyway?
In Season 1, under the impression that her husband Jeff (Warren Kole) is having an affair, 2021 Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) ends up pursuing her own bliss and hooking up with Adam, a young, handsome artist she meets during a small car accident (as it turns out, Jeff isn't having an affair at all, and in one of the season's funniest moments, he's horrified that his wife hasn't been attending "book club" like she claimed). Adam seems pretty innocuous at first, but after she does some digging, she grows suspicious: not only are there a lot of weird gaps in his personal history, but he's also been hiding books and research about her plane crash and subsequent time in the woods. To make matters worse, someone's blackmailing the surviving team members, and none of them know who's behind the threatening communiques.
The Yellowjackets, in their adult years, clearly have some stuff to hide — cannibalism, it's cannibalism — and so when she thinks her past is in danger of being uncovered, Shauna does the only thing she thinks she can do. That is, she stabs Adam and kills him. Ultimately, Adam's not behind the blackmail (Shauna's bonehead husband Jeff is, but that's a different story), and Shauna, Taissa, Natalie, and Misty (Christina Ricci) are stuck with disposing of his body. As the season draws to a close, Shauna's daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins), who knew about her mother's affair, sees on the news that Adam is missing, and it's pretty obvious that she connects the dots.
Adam could potentially be Shauna's baby from the woods
So how could Adam be Shauna's baby from all those years ago? Let's suppose that Shauna safely delivers the baby and it returns to civilization with the teenage girls, and then she gives the baby up for adoption. Adam's a pretty common name, but maybe she didn't name the baby Adam, and his adoptive parents changed it before he learned how to speak.
If Adam is Shauna's plane crash baby, that would make him around 25-years-old when he meets her in 2021, which isn't out of the question, especially since he mentions attending art school (which, as it turns out, he lied about). Obviously, if he is Shauna's baby, there's a lot to unpack here, and would leave the character in shambles if she ever realizes she slept with and murdered her own son.
All of this might seem like a bit of a stretch, but this is "Yellowjackets." This series has shown us, time and time again, that almost anything can happen. Girls are going to snack on each other in the woods, there's a mysterious cult operating in 2021, and Taissa's favorite nighttime activity is eating dirt in a fugue state. Weirder things have happened. It's possible that Adam will never even be mentioned again, but that seems unlikely — so it's possible that he's Shauna's son.
At the very least, we know they're not going to eat the baby. So there's that.