The Simpsons' Hank Azaria Had A Genius Audition Icebreaker (& It Hardly Worked)

Hank Azaria is a man of many voices, and he's also a man who's worn many hats during his time in the entertainment world. Aside from voicing dozens of memorable characters for "The Simpsons," he's appeared in many films like "Grosse Pointe Blank" and the 1998 versions of "Great Expectations" and "Godzilla." On the small screen, he played a key supporting role in the Fox sitcom "Herman's Head" and Showtime's "Ray Donovan," and had recurring roles on "Friends" and "Mad About You."

As a writer, his characters served as the basis for IFC's "Brockmire" (in which he also starred, and which you can binge on Hulu), and he has co-produced series such as "Stressed Eric" and "Huff" (in which he also co-starred).

He's got a lot of experience under his belt, which means that he's been through many auditions during his time in Hollywood. One has to be cool as a cucumber if you want to survive stardom but, per a recent interview with the actor, it appears that his attempt at breaking the ice with various producers and casting directors early in his career resulted in a few awkward moments that didn't win him much favor.