Brett Goldstein Thinks This Is The Best TV Show Of All Time (And It's Not Ted Lasso)
Season 3 of "Ted Lasso" is just around the corner. While we speculate about things that will definitely happen in "Ted Lasso," the cast and creative team are hitting the press circuit to discuss and celebrate the Apple TV+ series about the power of kindness. Not that they need to though, as the first two seasons proved that audiences are hungry for earnest characters full of hope.
Enter Brett Goldstein. Not only does he portray Roy Kent — the aging football player who finds renewed purpose as a coach — but he's part of the writing team for "Ted Lasso," too. Considering the show's success, and the popularity of his character, Goldstein has plenty to be proud about "Ted Lasso."
Despite his investment and work on the series, "Ted Lasso" is not his favorite TV show. In fairness, that would be a smidge self-aggrandizing. But, hey, credit where credit is due, right? For him, that particular honor belongs to an early 1990s mystery cult classic series, "Twin Peaks."
Nothing tops childhood trauma bonding
During a video interview with British GQ, Goldstein was tasked with sharing his personal 10 essentials for day-to-day living. The "Ted Lasso" actor and writer confessed that he considers "Twin Peaks" to be the "greatest show ever made." Unlike his onscreen role, who would've left the statement at just that, Goldstein offered a little more context.
"'Twin Peaks' changed my life," he said. "I was eight. Me and my sister came home from somewhere, went to say hello to my dad. He says, 'Shh, shh, shh.' We sat down and we watched it and it scared us so very badly. I moved a mattress into my sister's room and slept on the floor. When I first saw it, it also scared the s*** out of me... A lot of films have copied it and they should be ashamed. Also has a sex scene in it renowned for like, 'Oh did they, didn't they?' Amazing sex scene, but it'll also make you cry."
There it is, folks! That trademark Goldstein honesty with a dash of too much information. It's hard to imagine a version of Goldstein small enough to be afraid of anything. But it's all too easy to imagine the little guy curled up on a mattress on the floor. Too bad he didn't have his character's fictional niece, Phoebe (Elodie Blomfield), to comfort him!