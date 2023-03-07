Brett Goldstein Thinks This Is The Best TV Show Of All Time (And It's Not Ted Lasso)

Season 3 of "Ted Lasso" is just around the corner. While we speculate about things that will definitely happen in "Ted Lasso," the cast and creative team are hitting the press circuit to discuss and celebrate the Apple TV+ series about the power of kindness. Not that they need to though, as the first two seasons proved that audiences are hungry for earnest characters full of hope.

Enter Brett Goldstein. Not only does he portray Roy Kent — the aging football player who finds renewed purpose as a coach — but he's part of the writing team for "Ted Lasso," too. Considering the show's success, and the popularity of his character, Goldstein has plenty to be proud about "Ted Lasso."

Despite his investment and work on the series, "Ted Lasso" is not his favorite TV show. In fairness, that would be a smidge self-aggrandizing. But, hey, credit where credit is due, right? For him, that particular honor belongs to an early 1990s mystery cult classic series, "Twin Peaks."