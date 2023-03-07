Barry Season 4 Will Be Its Last (& The First Teaser Is Here)

When the season 4 teaser opens, Barry is in prison. As the scene unfolds, we see Barry navigating life in prison and processing Gene's betrayal. However, it appears that he's not shed his connection to his old friends entirely. "Hey, Barry — I got you," Gene sincerely says to Barry on a phone call. Still, he and Barry have a lot of turmoil to sift through together.

In Barry's case, it seems to be psychological in nature: He's seen hallucinating Gene and other figures in his life walking across the sun-blasted prison yard. There's also a shot of him in a hospital gown, bumping his head into a grimy wall and shouting his frustration. Gene, meanwhile, seems to be doing well professionally — but seems to be an object of menace. He's seen brandishing a gun and looking haunted. We also get plenty of glimpses of Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg), NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan), and the show's beloved regulars. Our final image? Barry holding onto a prison phone with a bruised and bandaged face. He declares "So help me God, if I get out of here, I'm coming for you." The subject of the conversation, naturally, remains guessable.

"Barry" will return to HBO and HBO Max on April 16.