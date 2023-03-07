The Big Bang Theory Creator Bill Prady Had A Favorite 'Nerd Explosion' Involving Sheldon

Part of the reason "The Big Bang Theory" was such a success was its well-written characters, and none were more layered than Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). Over 12 seasons, viewers saw Sheldon explode over various touchy subjects, like his special spot on the couch (which was Chuck Lorre's personal favorite). Lorre's co-creator Bill Prady has also revealed the moment that stood out to him the most, and it involves Sheldon with a very important document.

Sheldon's roommate agreement was a source of humor that was frequently used on "The Big Bang Theory." The agreement allows Sheldon to avoid interpersonal conflict over things like relationships and shared bathroom management. It also led to the notable and explosive outburst that Prady has highlighted, in which Sheldon's strict guidelines backfire in a hilarious way. The episode in question includes a heartwarming exchange with another character that shows Sheldon's more vulnerable side.

It's funny and insightful to hear why this specific moment stood out so much for Prady. Here's what he had to say.