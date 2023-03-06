Marvel And DC Villains Who Will (Probably) Never Appear In Live-Action

The Marvel and DC Universes are filled with memorable villains that have stood the test of time, and whom will be remembered as some of the best pop culture creations of all time. In the 80+ years since the Golden Age of comics, numerous characters have captured readers' attention. Even when we look beyond household names such as the Joker, the Penguin, Thanos, Darkseid, the Green Goblin, Doctor Doom, and Kang the Conqueror, there are tons of iconic bad guys that have appeared in live-action films and TV shows.

However, some comic book villains will probably never make the jump to the small or big screen — and for a good reason.

It's important to add the following disclaimer: No villain actually appears to be off-limits for the MCU or DCU. For example, in James Gunn's "Suicide Squad," deep-cut characters like Polka-Dot Man and a version of Ratcatcher starred in the film. Meanwhile, Marvel's "She-Hulk" featured many unusual characters, including Leap-Frog, Mr. Immortal, and Porcupine. So, anything is possible! And while some of the best Marvel and DC villains on-screen have begun life as lesser versions of their on-screen adaptations, there are other characters — here's looking at you, Snowflame — who are so bizarre, strangely designed, or just downright offensive, they likely won't be getting adapted in either of these expansive live-action universes any time soon.