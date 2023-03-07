Michael B. Jordan's Attention To One Particular Creed 3 Detail Surprised Tessa Thompson - Exclusive

For Tessa Thompson, it was a joy to support Michael B. Jordan as he stepped behind the camera as a director for the first time. Along with that, his transition into this role was smooth according to Thompson.

"It felt seamless because it has always felt like it's such a deep collaboration," Thompson said. As she noted, Jordan and her always had a constructive back-and-forth. "We're constantly, when we're doing the work, like, 'How is that doing? What do you think?'" This naturally made his directorial role a natural fit.

The "Creed 3" star also noted that she found it interesting to see what parts of the directorial process Jordan had a lot to say about. In this case, it was her character's fashion.

"I was so surprised [by] how much he cared about clothes," Thompson said. "I've always had so much agency with Bianca because previous directors [were] like, 'I don't know. Just wear whatever you think she would wear,' and [Jordan] was so focused on that in a way that was really fascinating." While this was different, Thompson appreciated discovering new things with Jordan as a director.

"You think you know someone," Thompson said. "It's so nice to be surprised by someone that you love and know super well. I love seeing things be true about him that I suspected were, like that he's a really fantastic leader, and I love being surprised by the things that I didn't think that he would care so much about, [like] what shoes I wore."

It's nice to discover new things about a friend, especially when the new things include a promising directorial career ahead of them.

"Creed 3" is now in theaters.