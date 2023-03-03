Tessa Thompson On The Complexity Of Portraying Bianca's Journey In Creed III - Exclusive Interview

It's been really personally inspiring and helpful for me to see a character like Bianca over the "Creed" films dealing with health issues, disability issues, and not becoming a token character because of it. Did you have to advocate for that during this entire process, or was it already baked into the scripts?



There was some work, I think. For example, we had the idea in the first film of the love interest in a sports movie wearing a hearing aid. Not everyone was like, "That makes sense!" There were definitely moments Ryan and I were like, "This is why it makes sense!"

Also, I think [of] advocacy the other way around, which is that there is a limit to representing a community that I'm not a part of. There's a limit to what we can do inside of Bianca, because we could have gone all the way and had her hearing loss progress all the way. And certainly, that was a conversation at some point, and I was like, "That's not something that I think makes sense." If we want to tell the story, we invite someone inside of that community into it. What feels incredible is to get to do that with Mila and have that representation, which is remarkable and not for nothing. Being able to do that in this kind of movie, with this kind of audience, is really, really something.

Just by the nature of the beast, was there stuff that had to be dropped that you were really in love with?

Yeah, there was some stuff, but that's the filmmaking process. You had to kill your darlings, and it's something that I'm looking to do, especially as a producer. I've produced some things that I'm into, so I've exercised that muscle of being like, "I really love this, but it's got to go." So I was ready and prepared for that, but there were some things, particularly this idea of therapy and working through emotions and being able to cope. There was a little more real estate than we had before, with Bianca being able to talk to Mila and help her figure out how to work through some of her anger, some of her frustration.

That model of parenting is really, really special, and we had to lose some of that. But I feel like we still were able to honor the things that we talked about in development, and when I saw the film, it made sense to me. It was only [when] thinking about it after you ask[ed] the question that I'm like, "Oh, yeah, there were some things that we shot that didn't make it," but it's always that way.

Well, as a physical media guy, I hope it's on the DVD.

Right. I can't wait for the director's cut.

"Creed III" hits theaters today. This interview has been edited for clarity.