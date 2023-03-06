Pedro Pascal Credits His Stunt Doubles For Making The Mandalorian So Funny

Speaking with BBC Radio 1 on YouTube, Pedro Pascal had a chance to speak about "The Mandalorian," and one of the most interesting parts of the conversation involved Pascal's thoughts on Din Djarin, who he actually considers to be a funny character. This facet of Din was brought up by the interviewer, and Pascal agreed by saying that Mando is a comic genius. Pascal then explained his thoughts by saying, "Grumpiness is funny, I find. And also, in terms of how that physical language can contribute to this character that we find intimidating yet disarming so funny in his seriousness has a lot to do with Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder. And Lateef can find a way to even make action look comical, in terms of how much the **** gets beat out of him."

Both the aforementioned names, Wayne and Crowder, are typically the ones who are physically portraying Din, whereas Pascal generally records his parts from a sound booth (unless a scene specifically requires his presence and visage). Pascal then brought up a "The Book of Boba Fett" moment involving Din, where he has to remove his weapons, and Pascal credited Wayne as being absolutely fantastic with his movement and body language. He added that much of Din's voice is built off of how Wayne moves and that they have an unspoken bond and feedback while doing their respective parts of the character. Even though "The Mandalorian" isn't considered a comedy, there are definitely some moments that draw a chuckle, and it sounds like there are a few people to thank for these little laughs.