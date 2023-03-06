Pedro Pascal Credits His Stunt Doubles For Making The Mandalorian So Funny
Covering one's face can sometimes make communication a bit more tricky. The subtle nuance of expression, the slight muscle twitches, a raised eyebrow — these are indicators of emotion and thought that help paint a conversation. Of course, when one is wearing a full mask and armor, it takes far more effort and body language to properly convey a thought. Just think of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in "The Mandalorian." Din's faction of Mandalorians has a caveat about removing one's mask — it should never be done in the presence of another living being.
Din has made some exceptions to this rule, namely in the 1st season after he is seriously wounded and then later when pretending to be an Imperial soldier. The former is kosher in Din's eyes because he removes his helmet while around a robot, while the latter involves saving Grogu. Unfortunately, Din's actions involving his helmet see him excommunicated from his Mandalorian order, and this sets the stage for Season 3 of the popular show. Despite being covered from head to toe most of the time, Din's interactions with Grogu and others are full of emotion and thought, which Pascal credits his stunt doubles as effectively conveying. Pascal also claims that the character of Din is funnier than what some might assume.
Pascal says Din Mando Djarin is seriously funny — and he credits his doubles
Speaking with BBC Radio 1 on YouTube, Pedro Pascal had a chance to speak about "The Mandalorian," and one of the most interesting parts of the conversation involved Pascal's thoughts on Din Djarin, who he actually considers to be a funny character. This facet of Din was brought up by the interviewer, and Pascal agreed by saying that Mando is a comic genius. Pascal then explained his thoughts by saying, "Grumpiness is funny, I find. And also, in terms of how that physical language can contribute to this character that we find intimidating yet disarming so funny in his seriousness has a lot to do with Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder. And Lateef can find a way to even make action look comical, in terms of how much the **** gets beat out of him."
Both the aforementioned names, Wayne and Crowder, are typically the ones who are physically portraying Din, whereas Pascal generally records his parts from a sound booth (unless a scene specifically requires his presence and visage). Pascal then brought up a "The Book of Boba Fett" moment involving Din, where he has to remove his weapons, and Pascal credited Wayne as being absolutely fantastic with his movement and body language. He added that much of Din's voice is built off of how Wayne moves and that they have an unspoken bond and feedback while doing their respective parts of the character. Even though "The Mandalorian" isn't considered a comedy, there are definitely some moments that draw a chuckle, and it sounds like there are a few people to thank for these little laughs.