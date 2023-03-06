NCIS: LA's Showrunner Assures Fans A Hetty Storyline Will Be In The Series Finale

Patrolling Naval bases probably sounds like a fairly boring job to some people, but they've probably never watched the popular "NCIS" show and its spin-off, "NCIS: Los Angeles." Currently in its last and final season, "NCIS: LA" certainly has quite a few plots and story arcs that it needs to wrap up, with one story in particular commanding the lion's share of attention — that of Operations Manager Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt). In the past few seasons, Hetty has been somewhat absent from the show on account of her covert missions. But she used to take a far more active role in the series, which is probably why people will want to see Lange come back into the picture.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill announced that Season 14 would be the final season of "NCIS: LA." "My deepest gratitude to the cast members, who have brought our characters to life with their impassioned performances — thank you for your talent, professionalism, and continuous enthusiasm," he said. "And to our loyal viewers who loved our characters and followed their journeys, thank you. We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters." Luckily, Gemmill recently clarified the future of Hetty, and it certainly sounds like good news.