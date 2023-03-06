Family Guy, The Simpsons, And Bob's Burgers Collide In A New Must- See Clip

Titans of adult-animation have united in a clip from an upcoming episode of "Family Guy."

The long-running Fox comedy series, created by Seth MacFarlane and now in its 21st season, has the ambitious crossover taking place at the beginning of Episode 15, "Adoption." Set to air March 12th, Fox has made the scene in question available online, which features not just two, but three major universes colliding.

Peter Griffin (MacFarlane) can be seen sharing the proverbial stage with fellow dads Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) of "The Simpsons" and Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin) of "Bob's Burgers." All three programs air on Fox, making their union a no-brainer for "Family Guy" co-showrunner and executive producer Rich Appel. "Bob and Homer are justifiably two of the most popular and recognizable faces of animated comedy," he told Entertainment Weekly while unveiling the clip. "[E]ven folks as jaded as Hollywood sitcom writers get a thrill seeing them together in the same scene."