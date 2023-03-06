A Netflix Documentary On The Infamous Gary Glitter Is On The Way

Netflix has confirmed it's currently producing a documentary series on disgraced performer Gary Glitter. Born Paul Francis Gadd, Glitter became one of Britain's most notable glam rock stars in the 1970s and '80s. His best-known work is the thumping, arena-friendly "Rock and Roll (Parts 1 and 2)," released in 1972. The song is used quite effectively during the staircase scene of "Joker," especially considering the songwriter's own sinister backstory. In 1999, Glitter was imprisoned for downloading child pornography, and he was convicted of child sexual abuse in 2006, as well as additional sexual offenses in 2015.

The three-part docuseries — tentatively titled "Hunting Gary Glitter" — will utilize unseen photographs and archive footage as it explores the performer's life and conviction. Additionally, the series will feature the journalists who pursued Glitter and discovered his location in Southeast Asia, leading to his arrest.

The Glitter documentary is directed by Sam Hobkinson, known for "Misha and the Wolves" and "Fear City." The project is being produced by Voltage Films, a company that is no stranger to the field of predators. The company's other works include "Savile: Portrait of a Predator" and Netflix's upcoming "Scoop" about Prince Andrew's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.



If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).