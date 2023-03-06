A Netflix Documentary On The Infamous Gary Glitter Is On The Way
From its humble beginnings as Blockbuster's worst nightmare, Netflix has asserted itself as the be-all and end-all for movie and television fans of every stripe. Jonesing for a juicy reality show? Look no further than the streamer's slate of series, anchored by the "Avengers"-style bonanza that is "Perfect Match." Looking for something a little more prestige-y? Netflix offers that in spades, too — "House of Cards" and "Orange Is the New Black" got Netflix's original series off to a crackling start in 2013. Netflix has also emerged as an awards season juggernaut, having secured collaborations — and subsequent Academy Award nominations and wins — with Alfonso Cuarón, Martin Scorsese, and Jane Campion, among other venerated directors.
If there's one genre in which Netflix leads the pack, it's true crime. Whether it's series, standalone films, or scripted projects, Netflix is the go-to streamer when it comes to grifters and killers. Indeed, as of this writing, "Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal" is sitting pretty in Netflix's Top 10 with over 40 million hours watched. Now, Netflix is gearing up for a documentary on the infamous Gary Glitter.
The documentary will explore the downfall of the disgraced pop star
Netflix has confirmed it's currently producing a documentary series on disgraced performer Gary Glitter. Born Paul Francis Gadd, Glitter became one of Britain's most notable glam rock stars in the 1970s and '80s. His best-known work is the thumping, arena-friendly "Rock and Roll (Parts 1 and 2)," released in 1972. The song is used quite effectively during the staircase scene of "Joker," especially considering the songwriter's own sinister backstory. In 1999, Glitter was imprisoned for downloading child pornography, and he was convicted of child sexual abuse in 2006, as well as additional sexual offenses in 2015.
The three-part docuseries — tentatively titled "Hunting Gary Glitter" — will utilize unseen photographs and archive footage as it explores the performer's life and conviction. Additionally, the series will feature the journalists who pursued Glitter and discovered his location in Southeast Asia, leading to his arrest.
The Glitter documentary is directed by Sam Hobkinson, known for "Misha and the Wolves" and "Fear City." The project is being produced by Voltage Films, a company that is no stranger to the field of predators. The company's other works include "Savile: Portrait of a Predator" and Netflix's upcoming "Scoop" about Prince Andrew's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
