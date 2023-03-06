The Last Of Us Almost Cast A Two-Time Oscar Winner As Joel Over Pedro Pascal

When news first broke that Pedro Pascal would be portraying Joel Miller in HBO's "The Last of Us," fans online were very skeptical that he would be able to do the character justice. Because "The Last of Us" is such a beloved and revered video game, fans were understandably worried that Pascal and his co-star Bella Ramsey (who plays Ellie) wouldn't live up to the incredibly high standard set by Joel and Ellie's original voice actors: Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson.

Yet, through eight episodes of HBO's "The Last of Us," Pascal has put those fears to rest by giving a television performance for the ages: expertly balancing Joel's ruthless penchant for violence alongside his vulnerable, traumatic position as a father figure to Ellie. Pascal's emphasis on the more emotional side of Joel (which came to a peak in Episode 6, when he was overcome by memories of his daughter's death) pushed many fans to tears, and Baker himself has even come out to say that Pascal's performance made him rethink Joel's character entirely.

As we near the end of "The Last of Us" Season 1, it's become clear that Pascal was the perfect casting choice for Joel, and has surpassed all expectations with his unique and memorable performance as the character. That said, it might surprise some fans to learn that another prolific actor actually came very close to being cast as Joel on "The Last of Us."