The One Tree Hill Storyline That Gave Hilarie Burton Morgan 'Horrific' Injuries

"One Tree Hill" was one of the most successful teen dramas of the 2000s, and the series contains storylines that are still remembered by fans to this day. From creepy stalkers to high school shootings to the deaths of lovable characters, the series wasn't afraid to tackle some harrowing subject matter. However, while the fictional stories were often mentally taxing, some of them also took their physical toll on the actors.

The "One Tree Hill" cast members were also required to get physical from time to time, which sometimes led to injuries. For example, Hilarie Burton Morgan accidentally hit Sophia Bush during the filming of a fight scene. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt, but the performers freaked out about it at the time.

Of course, the "One Tree Hill" universe was all about balance in many ways. Burton Morgan may have hurt one of her co-stars, but she received her fair share of punishment in return. During a recent trip down memory lane, the actress who played Peyton Sawyer for six seasons recalled one particular storyline that led to painful experiences behind the scenes.