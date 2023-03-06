Looper's Exclusive Survey Uncovered The Mandalorian Fans' Favorite Cameo

The Force surrounds us, it binds us all together, and it moves fates in mysterious ways. Although generally taking a back seat in the hit Disney show "The Mandalorian," the Force is present in everybody's favorite perpetually-hungry Grogu, the "baby Yoda." Primarily focusing on Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), "The Mandalorian" takes place a few years after the events of "Return of the Jedi," which means that there are plenty of opportunities for interesting and beloved characters to appear.

Considering that the Empire was shattered at the end of "Return of the Jedi," one might suspect that the galaxy as a whole would settle into a well-earned peace, but that thought doesn't consider that the Empire is much more than just Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and Darth Vader (James Earl Jones). This means that the galaxy is almost in a state of cold war with pockets of Imperial forces that still engage in nefarious plans — like utilizing Grogu to create a new generation of enhanced Stormtroopers.

Interestingly enough, both Din and Grogu have run into several characters that probably caused quite a few surprised gasps from the audience, with nefarious villains and righteous heroes sharing the screen. We here at Looper wondered — what has been fans' favorite cameo so far?