Looper's Exclusive Survey Uncovered The Mandalorian Fans' Favorite Cameo
The Force surrounds us, it binds us all together, and it moves fates in mysterious ways. Although generally taking a back seat in the hit Disney show "The Mandalorian," the Force is present in everybody's favorite perpetually-hungry Grogu, the "baby Yoda." Primarily focusing on Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), "The Mandalorian" takes place a few years after the events of "Return of the Jedi," which means that there are plenty of opportunities for interesting and beloved characters to appear.
Considering that the Empire was shattered at the end of "Return of the Jedi," one might suspect that the galaxy as a whole would settle into a well-earned peace, but that thought doesn't consider that the Empire is much more than just Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and Darth Vader (James Earl Jones). This means that the galaxy is almost in a state of cold war with pockets of Imperial forces that still engage in nefarious plans — like utilizing Grogu to create a new generation of enhanced Stormtroopers.
Interestingly enough, both Din and Grogu have run into several characters that probably caused quite a few surprised gasps from the audience, with nefarious villains and righteous heroes sharing the screen. We here at Looper wondered — what has been fans' favorite cameo so far?
Over 50% of the vote went to one character
Considering the nature of "Star Wars" and its colorful retinue of mercenaries, Force-wielders, and unique extraterrestrials, there are always references and nods to long-time fans of the series and chances for popular actors to pop up in some capacity — just think of Daniel Craig as a nameless Stormtrooper in "The Force Awakens." Our exclusive survey wasted no time in asking fans their opinions about their favorite actor cameo in "The Mandalorian," and our poll over on YouTube garnered well over 21,000 votes. The choices for our participants were Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and Mayfeld (Bill Burr).
After polling was closed, one option towered over all others, and it probably won't come as a surprise to many. Taking 54% of the total vote, Hamill's appearance as Luke Skywalker is by far the most popular cameo in "The Mandalorian," at least according to our exclusive survey. The next closest was Ahsoka with 24% of the vote, followed by Mayfeld at 12%, Vanth at 9%, and Motto at 2%.
Considering these results, it appears as if fans of "The Mandalorian" are enjoying seeing old characters return, or formerly animated characters given the live-action treatment.