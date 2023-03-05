Creed III Stars Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Are Planning Future Collaborations

After conquering the box office with a smashing $58.6 million debut weekend in theaters domestically, it appears that "Creed III's" star and director, Michael B. Jordan, and his co-lead, Jonathan Majors, will be teaming up again on the big screen.

In the first two films in the "Rocky" series spinoff, Jordan stars as Adonis Creed, the son of Rocky Balboa's (Sylvester Stallone) late adversary-turned-friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). In "Creed III," Adonis is going at it alone and is forced to confront his past when his old friend, "Diamond" Damian Anderson, resurfaces after a long stint in prison. Once a promising boxer, Damian wants Adonis — who retired from boxing and is now a powerhouse promoter — to give him a shot at the title. Adonis is leery of doing so because of his friend's volatility and lack of professional experience. Complicating matters is a past criminal incident involving the teenage Adonis and Damian, for which only the latter paid the heavy price.

Despite playing adversaries in "Creed III," Jordan and Majors are good friends in real life. After sharing a positive experience making the film together, it appears that they've formed a working relationship akin to two Hollywood icons.