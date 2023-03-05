How Stranger Things Worked Gaten Matarazzo's Medical Condition Into The Script

Since its premiere during the summer of 2016, the sci-fi drama series "Stranger Things" has become one of the gold standards of Netflix's original programming. This is thanks to a dazzling array of visual effects, poignant and exciting storytelling from creators Matt and Ross Duffer, a hefty dose of '80s nostalgia, and a cast of characters that finds its way into the hearts of viewers. Winona Ryder (as Joyce Byers) and David Harbour (as Jim Hopper) stand out as the resident adults of the show, but the core group of younger actors lead the show.

Fans of the program all have their favorite characters, but when it comes to charm and comedy relief, Dustin Henderson, played by Gaten Matarazzo, is a highlight. Whether he is singing "The Neverending Story" theme song with Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) or dancing with Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Dustin's best episodes are always memorable. Matarazzo lives with cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), which he has brought awareness to since the start of the show when he gained recognition for his performance. Interestingly, he has also spoken about how the showrunners worked the bone condition into the script for Dustin.