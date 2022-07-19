25% Of Stranger Things Fans Said This Was Their Favorite Character

Upon its premiere in 2016, Netflix's groundbreaking sci-fi drama and horror series "Stranger Things" quickly became a massive international sensation (per Wired). Season 1 primarily focuses on the mysterious disappearance of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), the equally mysterious appearance of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and the ensuing panic that spreads throughout the small town of Hawkins, Indiana. In the years since, subsequent seasons have turned darker, scarier, and even more emotional.

The series is host to a diverse set of actors, both young and old, both newcomers and long-time residents of the biz — e.g. Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Matthew Modine, and Paul Reiser. Because "Stranger Things" is such a huge cultural phenomenon, most fans understandably have one favorite character of whom they are particularly fond. Whether it's because it's a character they can empathize with or one they simply root for, these die-hard fans of the series wholeheartedly believe their character is the best.

Notably, 25% of "Stranger Things" fans seem to have chosen the exact same character. So, who is it? Eleven, Mike, Hopper, Jonathan, Will, Max, Dustin, Lucas, or Steve?