What Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Thinks About Working With Child Actors

Well, here we are. You opened an article promising to reveal the innermost thoughts of a Hollywood actress when it comes to child performers. You're probably pretty excited.

And you know what? Who can blame you? Maybe this is going to get super weird. Maybe Annie Potts, who appears regularly on the smash hit sitcom "Young Sheldon" as the beloved Meemaw to the eponymous gifted lad, has something bananas to say about working with young people. What if she made some off-the-cuff comment about how she's used to working with children because she grew up on a child farm, harvesting their eggs and wool for sustenance, warmth, and profit? That'd be pretty crazy, right? Or what if the "Ghostbusters" star flat-out hates kids and isn't afraid to say so? Now, that would be a story. "Beloved sitcom grandma thinks the only good kid is a quiet kid — forces young co-stars Iain Armitage and Raegan Revord to wait silently in the cellar between takes." That'd be some high-octane celebrity crazy time right there. It's not what happened, but that'd be nuts.