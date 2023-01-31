The Good Wife Spin-Off Focused On Elsbeth Tascioni Is Reportedly In The Works At CBS

Courtesy of creators Robert and Michelle King, "The Good Wife" premiered in September 2009 and took the legal drama sphere by storm. Julianna Margulies is a compelling lead as Alicia Florrick, so with a strong supporting cast behind her and a compelling story about political blunders, the legal system, and more, it should come as no surprise that it became such a hit. It stuck around for seven seasons and just over 150 episodes, picking up well-earned awards and nominations along the way. "The Good Wife" ended in 2016, but a franchise was only just beginning.

The following year, the CBS All Access — later rebranded as Paramount+ — streaming service introduced subscribers to "The Good Fight." The spin-off shifts the focus to Christine Baranski's Diane Lockhart, who must make some serious personal and professional changes after a massive scam destroys her finances. Yet again, the Kings put out a solid television work — one that has extended for six seasons and been showered with praise throughout its streaming tenure. Like its predecessor, it too has come to an end — before we got to see this jaw-dropping storyline, sadly — though "Good Wife" and "Good Fight" fans still have a reason to get excited about the future.

In the wake of "The Good Fight" Season 6, it has come to light that fans are about to get a spin-off based on one of the "Good Wife" franchise's most popular characters: Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston).