Theo Rossi Teases A Possible New Project In The Sons Of Anarchy Universe

Rev up your motorcycle engines, because the "Sons of Anarchy" franchise could be set to ride once again. Created by Kurt Sutter in 2008, "Sons of Anarchy" follows Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) as he rises through the ranks of the outlaw SAMCRO motorcycle club. Other cast members include Theo Rossi, Kim Oates, Ryan Hurst, Tommy Flanagan, and Ron Perlman, whose characters ride by Jax's side and contend with the action-packed highs and existential lows of the criminal lifestyle.

The success of "Sons of Anarchy" led to the creation of "Mayans M.C.," which chronicles the eponymous motorcycle gang as they contend with their own troubles. "Mayans M.C." has been a successful show in its own right, suggesting that there's a big appetite for this universe on the screen. Furthermore, with "Mayans M.C." set to end after Season 5, it opens the door for another project to fill the void left by its absence.

The good news, though, is that the "Sons of Anarchy" gang might have something cooking. Theo Rossi has teased another project set in this world, and he seems confident that it will come to fruition.