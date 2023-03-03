Playing Adonis In Creed III Gave Michael B. Jordan A Chance To Work Out Personal Issues - Exclusive

In the interview, Michael B. Jordan explains how digging deeper into Adonis' past was the only way forward for the franchise. He notes, "The only way we could move forward in a real way, to really establish this is Adonis's franchise, [that] it was a 'Creed' franchise moving forward" was to take the strongest pivot yet into Adonis' own past. The exploration makes "Creed III" feel like "an origin story, a sequel, and a trilogy all in one," Jordan says. "Creed III" brings Adonis' past firmly into his present by digging into "those transformative years of childhood trauma that we all kind of carry with us as adults and see[ing] what that looks like," Jordan explains.

The process provoked a lot of self-discovery for Jordan, given how long he's been able to stay with the character of Adonis Creed. "This is the third time I got a chance to play Adonis, and that's the most up of any character that I've had the opportunity to play throughout my whole career," he explains, adding, "I've been with Adonis as I've been growing up personally as well."

For Jordan, "The beautiful thing about storytelling and acting and taking on different characters" is the opportunity to "find characters that line up somewhat with where you are in life," letting your own journey and the character's intersect. "Hopefully you can blur those lines enough," he says, "where it feels dead-on in some aspects." In taking this approach with Adonis' deepest journey yet, in Jordan's words, "I was working some stuff out through Adonis as well."

"Creed III" is in theaters now.

