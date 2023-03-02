Ant-Man 3: Jonathan Majors Describes The Post-Credits Scene As 'Insane' To Film
This post contains spoilers for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is attached to a lot of important numbers. It's the third "Ant-Man" film, which means that it might be the final solo film for Scott Lang (Paul Rudd). Marvel's done a fourth solo film before, sure, but "Thor: Love and Thunder" was not well-received, so it's a safe bet to assume that three is the magic number. "Quantumania" is also the 31st movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's extensive catalog. Yes, there are over 30 of these movies now and, no, that doesn't include the Disney+ shows.
And it cannot be ignored that "Quantumania" is the first movie in Phase 5. Granted, the phases are broadly considered to be subjective segmentation but Kevin Feige, Marvel's president, took special pains to state how Ant-Man was the right hero to launch Phase 5.
There is one more important number attached to Ant-Man's latest adventure, although it has nothing to do with the smallest Avenger. "Quantumania" features the most characters all portrayed by the same actor. Jonathan Majors is the talent behind Marvel's latest big bad, Kang. In the briefest explanation possible, there is an instance of Kang in every universe within Marvel's Multiverse and precious few of them are friendly. The variant that Ant-Man encounters is Kang the Conqueror, one of the worst in the bunch. In a "Quantumania" post-credits sequence, Majors appears as the rest of the aforementioned variants, none of whom are thrilled that someone conquered the Conqueror.
Conversely, Majors was thrilled to make the sequence a reality. Here's the story, as shared by the actor himself.
Never doubt the silliness of drama school
During an interview on the "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast, Jonathan Majors expressed an intense relief for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" to finally be in the public eye because it permitted him to shed the shackles of secrecy, specifically in regards to the post-credit sequences in which he became the Council of Kangs.
And there were a LOT of members. Not only did Majors become Kang the Conqueror, but Pharoah Rama-Tut, Immortus, and Victor Timely (who viewers can expect to see in Season 2 of "Loki"). And all that doesn't even begin to cover the literal stadium full of other variants, many of whom were clearly defined caricatures, if not fully developed characters. Majors told "Happy, Sad, Confused" that he found inspiration for the scene from his time at university and bonding with his daughter.
"I'm having flashbacks of sitting in drama school at Yale, and just like, two o'clock in the morning just going crazy in there and no one's there, you're just trying to figure things out," said Majors. "All that work, man, all that imaginative rubbish that you put in those rooms, everything works. Everything plays at some point. Some of those characters I was making up in clown class, or with my daughter, or as I'm walking the dogs. It was insane shooting those things. Insane!"
Majors also confessed that he suffered from a case of walking pneumonia while filming the post-credit sequence and that it lead to "moments of real euphoria," which sounds an awful lot like the poor guy was acting through some wild fever dreams.
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is now playing in theaters.