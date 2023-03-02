Ant-Man 3: Jonathan Majors Describes The Post-Credits Scene As 'Insane' To Film

This post contains spoilers for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is attached to a lot of important numbers. It's the third "Ant-Man" film, which means that it might be the final solo film for Scott Lang (Paul Rudd). Marvel's done a fourth solo film before, sure, but "Thor: Love and Thunder" was not well-received, so it's a safe bet to assume that three is the magic number. "Quantumania" is also the 31st movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's extensive catalog. Yes, there are over 30 of these movies now and, no, that doesn't include the Disney+ shows.

And it cannot be ignored that "Quantumania" is the first movie in Phase 5. Granted, the phases are broadly considered to be subjective segmentation but Kevin Feige, Marvel's president, took special pains to state how Ant-Man was the right hero to launch Phase 5.

There is one more important number attached to Ant-Man's latest adventure, although it has nothing to do with the smallest Avenger. "Quantumania" features the most characters all portrayed by the same actor. Jonathan Majors is the talent behind Marvel's latest big bad, Kang. In the briefest explanation possible, there is an instance of Kang in every universe within Marvel's Multiverse and precious few of them are friendly. The variant that Ant-Man encounters is Kang the Conqueror, one of the worst in the bunch. In a "Quantumania" post-credits sequence, Majors appears as the rest of the aforementioned variants, none of whom are thrilled that someone conquered the Conqueror.

Conversely, Majors was thrilled to make the sequence a reality. Here's the story, as shared by the actor himself.