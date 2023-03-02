Mike And Frank's Network Gives Them A Major 'Jumpstart' On Finding Treasure For American Pickers

In many ways, "American Pickers" keeps it old school. Nowadays, antiquing can be a rather impersonal process, but in days past, the only way to locate antiques for either retail or resale was to go to the store or warehouse and put the time and thought into some serious rummaging. Today, as with everything else, it can be done through the click of a mouse or a tap on the screen of a mobile device.

Attitudes about antiques and heirlooms are changing, not just with the internet but also in terms of how tastes and consumer trends change over time. Regardless of whether this means fewer antique dealers hitting the road to sift through various storage spaces around the country, Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby of Antique Archeology definitely are.

"American Pickers" has made clear how much of the world of antiques still relies on the old infrastructure of brick and mortar. This makes sense, of course, given that all of the decades-old furniture, classic toys, and other knickknacks have to be stored somewhere. There's no denying that residential sheds and basements contain untold amounts, too. Hence, the whole premise of the show.

How exactly do the pickers know where to look? Plenty of moments on the show have seen them behind the wheel of their truck, saying they've gotten a hunch about a certain town. While any reasonable viewer will guess that moments like these are mostly embellished for the camera, the pickers do need to know where to go and why.